HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret Virginia Pierce, “Marge” 90 of Henderson School Senior Housing, Henderson NY, died peacefully Wednesday morning on April 29th, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Fred G. and Dora (Peck) Sikes in North Volney, May 1, 1929. She graduated Mexico Academy in 1945, as well as Chrichelles School of Cosmetology in Watertown NY in 1970.
Marge was married to Donald Pierce, who predeceased her.
She began her career as a Cosmetologist and substitute teacher at Jefferson County BOCES and owned/operated her own Beauty Salon in Adams, The Crowning Touch, for many years, and then in later life, operated a small pie business out of her home prior to retirement at age 85, where she became known as "The pie lady" and her specialty was Apple pie!
Marge enjoyed baking, camping, gardening, researching family history and lineage. She also enjoyed family time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well taking road trips to family get together's in Conneaut OH. She especially enjoyed talking with people, she never met a stranger!
Left to cherish the memory of Marge are her daughter, Dora Mose of Massena NY, and her son, Frank Mose, and his wife, Kelli of Henderson. Her eldest son, Edward Sikes predeceased her in 2005. Grand children, John Mose of Henderson, and Wendy Mose of Erwin TN, Shawn Sikes of Buffalo NY. Several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was also predeceased by all her siblings.
Per Marge's wishes, there will be no viewing, only a graveside service after direct cremation. Time and date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, Marge wished donations to the American Cancer Society in her memory, as she was a Breast cancer survivor, and to the Jefferson County Hospice, who provided excellent care during her last days.
Marge's family would like to convey their heart felt appreciation to the Doctors, nurses and staff at Samaritan Hospital for the wonderful care she received while a patient there, to the Jefferson County Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her upon her discharge home from the hospital. And to the many other people too numerous to count who gave a helping hand in her care while at home.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral home, Belleville NY. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
