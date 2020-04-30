Mel’s Sports History: Alex Duffy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Alex Duffy Fairgrounds is named after a man known as Mr. Watertown.
He was president of the Jefferson County Agriculture Society for 29 years, poultry director at Madison Square Garden, a stone mason who worked on Watertown’s Court Street bridge and Thompson Park, and one of the first early players in the history of Watertown Red & Black football.
It was that last role Mel talked to him about in 1984.
You can watch that conversation in the video.
