Mel’s Sports History: Alex Duffy

Mel's Sports History: Alex Duffy
April 30, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 8:04 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Alex Duffy Fairgrounds is named after a man known as Mr. Watertown.

He was president of the Jefferson County Agriculture Society for 29 years, poultry director at Madison Square Garden, a stone mason who worked on Watertown’s Court Street bridge and Thompson Park, and one of the first early players in the history of Watertown Red & Black football.

It was that last role Mel talked to him about in 1984.

You can watch that conversation in the video.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.