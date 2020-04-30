OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael “Whirl” Irvine, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Connie; two daughters, Laura Irvine and her companion Tom Tracy, and Erin Irvine both of Ogdensburg, NY; one sister, Patty Goodnow and her husband Warren, of Jensen Beach, FL; two brothers, Timothy Irvine and his wife Nancy, and Peter Irvine and his wife Sandy, both of Ogdensburg; three grandchildren, Dustin Draper, Cody Draper, and Nyya Tracy as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his daughter, Valerie Irvine (2013) from his first marriage to Linda (O’Donoghue) Tuttle. Michael was born on August 16, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Charles Irvine and Elizabeth “Betty” (Richards) Irvine. He graduated the last class from St. Mary’s Academy in 1969 and later Canton ATC. Michael married Constance C. Kaine on September 16, 1981, in Bar Harbor, ME. He first was employed by Newells Manufacturing later going on to work at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a rehab assistant for thirty-five years. Michael enjoyed his summers relaxing at his camp on the St. Lawrence River. When he was free to do so he escaped the frozen north and traveled to Port Ritchie, FL. He was a master hunter, fisher, and golfer; if you believe the stories. In his early years, he played softball for Rose’s and traveled extensively on his motorcycle. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, and held memberships with the Moose Club and Eagles Club. He was the Vice President and head of Public Relations at the Little Green Camp. Michael leaves behind all the best fishing spots on the river to Pedro “Weeb” Alvarez. Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to St. Lawrence SPCA; PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.