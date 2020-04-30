Nationwide Broadcast - Graduate Together Celebrating the Class of 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, a Graduation tribute to our nation’s High School Seniors.
To air Saturday, May 16 at 8:00 pm ET/PT 7:00 pm CT
XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation Partner to Host One-Hour Primetime Special Airing Simultaneously Across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, as Well as TikTok, Facebook, Complex Networks, PeopleTV, YouTube, and More
Corporate and Philanthropic Giving Associated With the Event Will Support Teachers and Organizations Addressing the Needs of Students and Families in Underserved Communities That are Profoundly Affected by School Closures
With LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Ben Platt, and others, #GraduateTogether Will Feature Some of the Nation’s Most Prominent Leaders, Entertainers, and Educators to Celebrate the Class of 2020
