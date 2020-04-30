3 new coronavirus cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 183.
Officials said 108 people have recovered from the virus.
Five people are currently hospitalized.
Two people in the county have died from the illness.
Jefferson County's total positive cases of coronavirus remained at 60 on Thursday.
There are now 4 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 51 people have recovered from the illness.
To date, 1,432 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Overall, the county has tested 1,492 people.
There are 45 people in mandatory quarantine, 83 in precautionary quarantine and 5 in mandatory isolation.
In Lewis County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 11.
