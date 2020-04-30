Ogdensburg budget meeting postponed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The much anticipated meeting of the Ogdensburg City Council had to be postponed Thursday night.
It was all because the technology being used to hold the virtual gathering couldn't handle all the people who wanted to attend.
Between 150 and 160 people were online, but many more wanted to join and couldn’t.
Even some lawmakers were unable to attend.
Officials decided to postpone the meeting, but no specific date was set.
It was expected that the city council would adopt a proposed budget which includes the layoffs of 4 people in the police department and 4 in the fire department.
The plan has prompted a protest and criticism from union and county leaders.
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly told 7 News Thursday that he has the council votes needed to approve the cuts.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.