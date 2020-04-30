Ogdensburg firefighters union calls proposed layoffs ’reckless and illegal'

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The union representing Ogdensburg firefighters is calling proposed layoffs “reckless and illegal.”
Ogdensburg Firefighters Association Local 1799 opposes the city's spending plan, which would lay off 4 firefighters.
City officials are trying to close a projected $900,000 budget deficit.
Attorneys representing the 27 members of the fire department notified the city that layoffs will severely impact public safety and jeopardize the health and well-being of the firefighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During any 12-hour shift, our firefighters respond to calls ranging from multi-alarm structure fires, to high-risk EMS calls involving elderly residents suffering from shortness of breath, fever and body aches,” said Allen Rickett, president of the Ogdensburg Firefighters Association.
The union pointed out that St. Lawrence County public health officials stressed that COVID-19 cases are continuing to grow locally and have not yet peaked.
Last year, the Ogdensburg Fire Department responded to 1,918 emergency calls, the vast majority of those calls were for life-saving support and emergency medical services. Response time averaged 4 minutes.
“The Council is placing a bet, and they are risking the lives of families within our community in the hope that no one is harmed. However, the simple fact is that area residents were at risk nearly 2,000 times last year. Your options and alternatives have far fewer consequences than risking the future of Ogdensburg’s 11,000 residents,” Rickett said.
The union said its 5-year contract with the city, which runs through 2025, prohibits the reduction of the force to levels being contemplated by the city council.
