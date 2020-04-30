Ogdensburg residents protest proposed police & fire cuts

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - People gathered in Ogdensburg Wednesday to protest “to support our local law enforcement, fire, our first responders,” city councilor Dan Skamperle said, referring to proposed job cuts to city fire and police.
It’s something Mayor Mike Skelly and some city councilors say has to happen to help the city’s poor finances.
“I understand that they want to make a statement,” Skelly said. So they paraded around the city.
A resolution for Thursday's city council meeting will call for four layoffs in the police department and four in the fire department.
“There isn’t any fire department across the country that can deal with less men,” assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Stull said.
Stull was standing a few blocks away from the protest as city firefighters battled a blaze on Lincoln Avenue and said he was grateful for the support.
“I would like to thank them for all of their support that people put on for the parade,” he said. “We could hear them beeping. We didn’t get to see them. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to join them. As far as what the city’s doing, I think we will leave that to city council and our union representatives.”
But the mayor says that cuts have to happen and he has the votes to get it done.
“There’s nothing that can change it, because I can’t change the numbers,” he said
The proposal also calls for a 40 percent cut in overtime in the police department to save $114,000. “We have the largest police force and $380,000 in overtime for 29 officers.”
“The drug problem and the methamphetamine problem in this community is out of control and we cannot afford to lose our police or our fire,” Skamperle said.
Skelly says he realizes this means people losing much more than a badge or a helmet, but their income, their livelihood. But he says that’s the case for so many right now.
“I’m sorry,” he said. “I’ve faced this in 33 years in business. it’s always been sad for me. No matter what decision I have to make, it will be best for the citizens.”
"They can’t just slash and burn and expect everything to be wonderful,” Skamperle said.
Skelly says despite public comment, the resolution is likely to pass.
The cuts would take effect in mid-May.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.