125 pizzas help Salvation Army feed the needy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's Salvation Army got a special delivery Thursday to help feed those in need.
An anonymous donor had 125 pizzas boxed up and sent over for lunch.
It was a donation the Salvation Army had not seen before.
"We have had 10 pizzas, we have had 6 pizzas. I'm sure it's cheering them up an awful lot. It's the end of the month; their incomes are really stretched," said Major Karen Smullen, Watertown Salvation Army.
Smullen says the pizzas also gave the cooks at the Salvation Army a rest.
