Planning COVID-19 contact tracing an ‘overwhelming’ task, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tracing everyone who has been in contact with each of thousands of people with the coronavirus is a “monumental undertaking."
At his coronavirus briefing Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “it’s not rocket science” to trace the contacts of a single patient.
Tracing is one of the steps in the testing, tracing, and isolation the state needs to do in order to reopen the economy.
But to do that for the 4,681 people who tested positive Wednesday, for example, “is an overwhelming scale to an operation that has never been done before.”
The governor noted that that’s just one day. There will be a similar number every day after that.
“Each one of those positives has to go through tracing, every one of those positives that needs isolation to be placed in an isolated room, I mean, it just explodes,” he said.
The governor has enlisted to the help of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who made and appearance at the briefing via teleconference.
Bloomberg and his charitable organization – along with Johns Hopkins University – will help recruit and train the “army of tracers” the governor says is needed.
Cuomo said roughly 30 tracers will be needed for every 100,000 people, which translates to between 6,400 to 17,000 people.
Some of the army, the governor said will be recruited from state Department of Health workers and health employees on the county and local levels across the state.
He said some might also be recruited from the ranks of other government employees who are home and not working.
