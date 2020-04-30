Ralph K. Dick, 64, of Adams

Ralph was an avid sports fan and loved the “old” Boston Celtics and Dallas Cowboys. He was a huge Buffalo Bills, LA Dodger and Red & Black football fan. He was a die-hard Syracuse Orange fan, which he was a season ticket holder for over 20 years for basketball and football. Ralph enjoyed attending major league away games with his buddies, and was often referred to as the “Director of Entertainment” with his stories would leaving you with that WOW reaction.