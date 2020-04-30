Ralph K. Dick, 64, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ralph K. Dick, 64, Adams, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020.
Per his wishes, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later day, time and place to be determined. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Ralph is survived by his brothers and sisters, Peter, Adams Center, James Jr. and Adella, Watertown, Robert and Dawn, Henderson Harbor, Patricia and James Creighton, Mannsville, Bonnie J. Clark, Watertown and Cathy and Rod Morenus, Belleville; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Ralph was born in Watertown, May 11, 1955, a son to James and Betty Brooks Dick, Sr... He graduated from Union Academy Belleville in 1973 and attended Canton ATC. He began his 40 year career in auto parts at Lathan’s Dodge in 1976. He later managed Goslin Chrysler Plymouth, “D” Chevrolet, Gibbs and Edwards, Waite Motors dealerships and helped Fuccillo’s start his empire years ago.
He received numerous Chrysler awards at the Master level and was known as the “Tire King” to the locals.
Ralph was an avid sports fan and loved the “old” Boston Celtics and Dallas Cowboys. He was a huge Buffalo Bills, LA Dodger and Red & Black football fan. He was a die-hard Syracuse Orange fan, which he was a season ticket holder for over 20 years for basketball and football. Ralph enjoyed attending major league away games with his buddies, and was often referred to as the “Director of Entertainment” with his stories would leaving you with that WOW reaction.
Ralph loved catching in the old softball league. He loved music with his interest being Sir Paul McCartney, Queen, Heart and the local band Lindsey Creek. He claimed to have seen the Wizard of Oz over one hundred times and enjoyed having his picture taken with celebrities.
Fishing and hunting were his favorite pastimes.
Ralph was active in his community and was a member of Don Rounds Post #586, Sons of the Legion for 33 years, holding several offices to include Commander. He was a charter member and very first president for the VFW Post #5344 Auxiliary in Adams.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the American Legion or VFW Post, both in Adams.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
