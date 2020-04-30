The reason why meetings about 911 responders were cancelled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was supposed to determine policy. But with fears it would become political, a meeting to figure out who should respond to 911 calls in Watertown got cancelled.
Two weeks after Watertown lawmakers voted to not have fire rescue crews respond to every 911 emergency call in the city, the trucks still roll up on the scene.
Council members are looking to save money and don't believe firefighters have to be at every medical call because Guilfoyle Ambulance crews respond as well.
To figure out how it would all work, city and Jefferson County leaders scheduled two meetings. But both were cancelled over fears they'd get political.
County Administrator Bob Hagemann was the one who cancelled the meeting. In a statement to 7 news he said, "I politely advised the city manager that, as staff, we can certainly meet at some future date, but I was very uncomfortable to engage in discussions with some policy makers."
By "policy makers," Hagemann means lawmakers and he says it's not personal. City Manager Ken Mix says the mayor wanted to be involved.
"I've talked to Mayor Smith and he's more than willing to let them happen just with staff at this point," said Mix.
Council member Lisa Ruggiero says she wanted to be be there too.
"If the mayor was going to be there, I thought somebody else with a different opinion should be there, but I totally get that they don't want politicians there because they want to be able to talk amongst themselves to be able to ask the questions and not have somebody possibly hindering the flow of conversation," she said.
All this comes at a time where the state and the country are dealing with a pandemic and the fallout from it, and there is question if this change could have been put off.
Council member Jesse Roshia voted for the change.
"In hindsight was it the best timing? It probably could have been a little bit better. I'll be the first to acknowledge that," he said.
Officials say they are planning another meeting soon.
