Rescue squad marks anniversary during COVID-19 pandemic

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Massena Rescue Squad is observing its 60th anniversary at a time like no other - the time of COVID-19.
The party is postponed, but the mission continues for one basic reason.
“You don't do EMS unless you love EMS. EMS is something that I think is built inside of a person," said Jacky Spinner, Massena Rescue EMT basic. "It's something you choose to become a part of.”
Love isn't always easy, particularly in the COVID-19 era. They're often working in protective suits, masks and gloves.
But the recipe for success remains the same.
“We've had a great membership over the years. Great leadership,” said Benjamin Miller, Massena Rescue Squad chief.
This year's big fundraiser, the radio-thon in May, is postponed – like so much else these days. Some other rescue services have also had to postpone fundraisers.
There are 21 rescue services all together in St. Lawrence County and they are all carrying on in a year that's like no other.
The Massena Rescue Squad requires no taxpayer dollars. Insurance reimbursements and the labor of 20 volunteers are its main support. It answers more than 2,500 calls a year.
“Massena Resecue Squad has grown and developed over the last 60 years to become a vital volunteer agency of the town of Massena,” said Sam Carbone, Massena town councilman.
They’re still going to party someday. In the meantime, you can rely on the ambulances and the people in them answering the call.
