Robert “Rob” Clark Sprague, 46, of Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert “Rob” Clark Sprague, 46, of US Highway 11, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence after a two year plus battle with cancer.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, graveside services will be held privately for the family at West Stockholm Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sports for Cancer Foundation, in care of 521 South Canton Road, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Rob was born July 7, 1973 in Potsdam, NY and was a son of the late Clarence and Mary Frances (Cherry) Sprague. He graduated from Canton Central School in 1992 and attended Clarkson University.
Rob was most recently employed at Clarkson University where he held the position of Senior Custodian. Previously he was manager for McDuff’s Tavern in Potsdam and a cook for a Clarkson Sorority.
Surviving are his three brothers, Roger Sprague of S. Edwards and his companion Roseanne Trombley of Chateaugay, Russell Sprague of Canton and Richard Sprague and companion Marry Maroney Garris of Canton; several nieces and nephews and a number of close friends.
He was predeceased by his father Clarence (1/08/1997), his mother Mary (11/04/2013) and his best Friend “Eddie” Kelerher (6/10/2017).
Rob was past Treasurer for Beta Tau Fraternity, Potsdam, a member of Potsdam Elks, BPOE 2074 and was active in the Kelerher Family Sports for Cancer Foundation where he assisted with softball and bowling tournaments.
Rob enjoyed many activities including softball, being at Camp, bowling and his dog “Dodger”.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
