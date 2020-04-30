Sheriff, DA voice concerns about plan to layoff Ogdensburg police, firefighters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County's sheriff and district attorney are weighing in on a proposal to layoff Ogdensburg police officers and firefighters.
DA Gary Pasqua sent a letter to Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly asking him to reconsider the layoffs of any first responders in the city.
“First responders are vital to maintaining the safety and well-being of our community, especially during these unprecedented times,” he wrote. "As we phase towards opening up, we will continue to face the reality of sweeping new laws that require these agencies to engage in unprecedented time-consuming obligations. The demands of those laws are difficult to comply with; I am concerned that eliminating these positions will place a further burden on law enforcement that could harm our efforts to pursue justice.”
Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe issued a news release saying any loss of manpower in the Ogdensburg Police Department would have a county-wide impact.
“They are an integral part of our law enforcement community and play an important role of our county’s drug task force in combating the dangerous issue with the drug epidemic and violent crimes that are being committed in our county,” said Bigwarf. "If we can’t maintain a sufficient public safety workforce, not only do communities suffer but the overall safety of its citizens are at risk.”
