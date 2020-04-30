Watertown’s zoo holds out hope despite no apparent city funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The financially struggling Thompson Park Zoo was hoping to get $100,000 in city funding this budget season, but Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says right now that's not happening.
While Executive Director Larry Sorel says at this point the zoo certainly isn't looking for the full amount, but he's hoping it'll get something.
"We're a long way from proposed budget to finalized budget and so we have an opportunity to talk to city council and see if we can figure out something," he said. "The city council has been very supportive of the zoo in the past, I'd expect them to continue to be supportive. How that translates in the finances. The next month or so will tell us."
Sorel says not receiving any city money would have an impact.
"You're looking at anywhere from severe cutbacks in services to, I think we do have to in all honesty, question our long term survival, but that's all a matter of details and the devil's in the details," he said.
Meanwhile, the zoo secured a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program to help it in the short-term. It's also looking at staff reductions and altering how the zoo operates.
Staff hours have already been cut back and Sorel has given up his pay for the month of April.
"We're not just simply sitting back and saying the city has to support us, we're doing our due diligence and making our best effort to find alternative funding," he said.
While Sorel says every little bit helps, ultimately the partnership with the city is really key to the zoo's survival.
"We recognize the position the city is in. We want to be a partner with the city to ensure that they fulfill their financial requirements, but we also have to have the discussion for our long term financial needs," he said.
To add to the challenges, the zoo won't be able to hold special events this summer like Brew at the Zoo. Sorel also doesn't know when the zoo will be able to open due to the restrictions the governor has put in place.
"Our lifeblood is admissions and related revenue, admissions, membership, food, gift - that's the big revenue source for us and until we can start approaching normal there, everything is going to be a challenge," he said.
The proposed budget comes out Friday. City council members will then hold budget meetings to come up with a final plan.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.