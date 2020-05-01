ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alexander C. Peters, 20, Adams passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Alexander is survived by his parents, Todd and Amy Peters, Adams; a sister Erin Peters, Adams; maternal grandparents, John and Edith Chatterton and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Ruth Peters and maternal grandmother Ann Chatterton.
Alexander was born in Rochester, NY. June 18, 1999 a son to Todd and Amy Chatterton Peters. At his time of passing Alex was a senior at South Jefferson High School, looking forward to graduating with his Class of 2020.
He enjoyed listening to music, being outside and attending the Special Olympics each year with his classmates.
A graveside service will be held at a day and time to be announced at the Adams State Road Cemetery, Honeyville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Northern New York Cerebral Palsy Association, 714 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
