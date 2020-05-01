Area hospitals gear up to resume elective surgeries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country hospitals are gearing up to resume elective surgeries after receiving guidelines from the state.
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center set Monday, May 4 as its start-up date.
State guidelines call for eligible hospitals to test elective surgery patients for COVID-19 no more than 3 days before the operation.
Hospitals also need appropriate staffing levels for surgeries and at least a 7-day supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Samaritan Chief Operating Officer Andrew Short says resuming elective surgeries lets patients get care they've had to put off.
"The longer that time goes, the more difficult the surgery might be, or the worse the patient's condition might get. And so, this is just so critically important for our community that now they don't have to worry that the delay in getting their surgery done is not compromising their ability to recover," said Short.
Short also says Samaritan has already brought back 14 furloughed workers in the surgical division, but bringing back more will take time.
“The surgeries that we’re bringing on over the next few weeks probably doesn’t mean that we’ll be bringing staff from other areas, but it will certainly help us going forward,” he said.
Meanwhile, Lewis County Health Systems Chief Executive Officer Jerry Cayer said his hospital is working to resume elective surgeries.
"At best, at the earliest, I think we'll be the end of next week," he said.
Hospitals around the north country were forced to furlough hundreds of employees because of revenue loss caused by the state’s stoppage of elective surgeries.
