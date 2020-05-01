Athlete of the Week: Brennan Harmer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a Madrid Waddington student with an exceptional season on the hardwood.
Brennan Harmer averaged 17 points, 7 assists, 4 steals and 4 rebounds per game this season for the Yellowjackets.
He is also the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,516 career points.
Brennan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 1, 2020. To see a little of Brennan in action, and hear from him, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
