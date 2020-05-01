Beverly J. Lamica, 70, of Watertown

Beverly was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, a member of Sacred Heart Foundation, Past President of Ives Hill Women’s Golf Association as well as Past Club Champion. She was a past Regent of Catholic Daughters of America, past volunteer for Meals on Wheels and served as a Girl Scout Leader and Cookie Chairman. Beverly was Past President of Bent Twig of Samaritan Medical Center. She was a lifetime member of the Jefferson County Historical Society and a lifetime member of the Samaritan Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary.