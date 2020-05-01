Beverly J. Lamica, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beverly J. Lamica of Watertown, formerly of Ives Street, passed away May 1, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
Beverly was born December 19, 1931, the eldest child of Vito and Olive Tarzia. She graduated from Brownville/Glen Park High School in 1949.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy Johnson and husband Michael, Watertown and Sue (Susie) Lipman and her husband David, Naples, Florida and Wellesley Island. She is survived by four beloved grandchildren, Aaron Johnson (Stacie) Watertown, Stacey Siftar, Rochester, Ryan Johnson (Shannon), Clayton, and Michael Keane (Karla), Frisco, Texas. Beverly was also blessed with six great grandchildren who affectionately called her GG, Hannah, Rollin, Asa, Wesley, Piper and Oliver. Beverly’s siblings Anthony Tarzia, Watertown, and Ann Fusco (Joseph) survive her.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Carleton H. Lamica and her son Carleton H. Lamica, Jr., both in 2014, and a sister-in-law, Tana Tarzia.
Beverly, along with her siblings and her father before her, was an owner of Jeff Bottling Co. (Pepsi-Cola) in Watertown.
Beverly was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, a member of Sacred Heart Foundation, Past President of Ives Hill Women’s Golf Association as well as Past Club Champion. She was a past Regent of Catholic Daughters of America, past volunteer for Meals on Wheels and served as a Girl Scout Leader and Cookie Chairman. Beverly was Past President of Bent Twig of Samaritan Medical Center. She was a lifetime member of the Jefferson County Historical Society and a lifetime member of the Samaritan Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary.
Our deep appreciation goes to the nurses and staff for their care and kindness shown our mother during her stay.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601, Sacred Heart Foundation, 320 W. Lynde Street, Watertown, NY 13601, or the NNY Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.