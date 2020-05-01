Carol Anne (Asp) Trahan, 84, formerly of Sackets Harbor

After Henry’s death, Carol was determined to support her family without any type of public assistance. In order to accomplish this she held down two full time jobs for almost ten years. One of her first jobs was a clerk at the Adams Stop and Go. Through this job she met Mr. and Mrs. Frank Steel, prior owners of the Adams Electric Company. The Steels recognized her grit and intelligence and provided the spark she needed to further her education. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1985 from SUNY Empire State College, majoring in Community Mental Health. Prior to receiving her degree, in 1974 she started working at Mercy Hospital in the mental health unit as an aide and was promoted to Mental Health Worker in 1977. These were the early years of establishing mental health services in Watertown. She assisted Dr. Bajjaly in developing programs and implementing policy. Her expertise was recognized state wide and she routinely fielded questions from other mental health agencies. In 1976 and 1977 she was awarded the Psychiatric Aide of the year. Upon the closing of Mercy Hospital she was employed by Samaritan Hospital in the Mental Health Unit. Her sustained interest in her patients, dependability in performance of duties, kindness to patients, and excellent rapport with coworkers, families and visitors are just some of the attributes she displayed throughout her career. She was truly a people person whose favorite saying was “you only live this day once, so be nice”. She retired in 2005.