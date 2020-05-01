Child care funding available for essential workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you're an essential worker who's paying for child care during the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be able to get that care paid for.
Cathy Brodeur of Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the child care scholarships. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
New York was awarded $163.6 million in emergency relief to the child care system and the state is using a portion of this funding to pay for child care for income eligible essential workers.
Essential workers using a regulated child care provider will receive a scholarship for the cost of care while New York is on PAUSE.
All licensed and regulated providers who are caring for essential workers are able to participate in this new program.
If you meet the definition of an essential employee and have child care needs, register here.
You will be contacted by Jefferson-Lewis Childcare Project (JLCP) within 1-2 business days.
Questions may be emailed to CARESchildcareAct@capcjc.org. Or, you may call 315-782-4900, extension 240.
