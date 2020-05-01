Classic Movie Blog – Room at the Top

Part of the British New Wave, “kitchen sink” drama movement of the late 1950’s early 1960’s – Room at the Top directed by Jack Clayton and written for the screen by Neal Paterson (adapted from the novel of by John Braine) was nominated for six Oscars. This is astonishing, considering it was an all British Production and it dealt frankly with themes of sex, ambition and Britain’s unpleasant class system. Paterson won, as well as did Simone Signoret for her luminous, earthy portrayal of Alice Aisgill. Signoret is simply brilliant. She is vivid without being showy. The performance seems incredibly modern, even though the film (1959) is over 60 years old.