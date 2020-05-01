COVID-19 Friday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the tri-county region Friday.
St. Lawrence County’s total number of confirmed positive cases to date remained at 183.
Jefferson County’s total positive cases of coronavirus remained at 60 on Friday.
There were 3 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 53 people have recovered from the illness.
To date, 1,445 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Overall, the county has tested 1,505 people.
There are 40 people in mandatory quarantine, 40 in precautionary quarantine and 4 in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County’s total number of cases remained at 11.
At his coronavirus briefing Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state’s death toll was 289, which is “lower than it has been, but still tragic and terrible.”
Schools, colleges, and universities will stay closed through the end of the academic year, the governor announced.
North country hospitals are gearing up to resume elective surgeries after receiving guidelines from the state. Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center set Monday, May 4 as its start-up date.
A supervising nurse at one of the smallest hospitals in the state has been called to help care for COVID-19 patients in the Bronx. What he is seeing is unthinkable.
Governor Cuomo directed insurers to waive co-pays and deductibles for mental health services for essential workers.
River Hospital in Alexandria Bay wants essential workers who are experiencing anxiety to know there is help; it’s taking on new patients for virtual mental health visits.
Donations to the Watertown Family YMCA’s care for essential workers’ children is being matched up to $10,000.
If you’re an essential worker who’s paying for child care during the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be able to get that care paid for.
