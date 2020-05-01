Cuomo asks insurers to waive mental health fees for essential workers

Coronavirus mental health (Source: MGN)
May 1, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 2:41 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says the COVID-19 outbreak can be a mental health crisis for New Yorkers.

At his briefing Friday, he directed insurers to waive co-pays and deductibles for mental health services for essential workers.

He also urged all residents to use a hotline that’s intended to provide emotional support.

“You are not alone. Nearly half of Americans say their mental health has been negatively impacted. Don’t underestimate the stress of the situation; it happens on a lot of levels,” said Cuomo.

The hotline number is 844-863-9314.

