Elmer J. Gilman, 71, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elmer J. Gilman, 71, 333 Haig Road, passed away early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a long battle with bladder cancer.
Elmer was born July 12, 1948 in Massena the son of the late Kenneth and Florence (Leven) Gilman. He attended Trinity Catholic School and Massena Central Schools. On May 27, 2007, he married Sherry Miller at Buckton Methodist Church at Rev. Billy Bond.
Elmer was a skilled body and fender repairman, having worked for many local garages including Curtis Motors, Fred LaVigne’s Garage, and Scott Ford, as well as being self-employed for many years. He was a member Central Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed working on cars, doing woodworking, loved listening to music and dancing, and always enjoyed traveling.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Sherry; his children, Lynly Gilman and Paula Norman of Norfolk; Chad Gilman of South Carolina; Simone Nicole Wolf of Parishville; and Jonathan and Stephanie Gilman of Massena; his stepchildren, Jeannette Spice of Norfolk; Shawn Hicken of Calabash, NC; Marianne Joubert of Madrid; and Timothy Joubert of Alabama; several grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Marie Ouimet and brother, Herbert Gilman.
Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Bible Baptist Church.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a message of condolence, share a story or photo, or a favorite memory online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
