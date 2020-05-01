Flood of online traffic crashes Ogdensburg budget meeting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A special council meeting in Ogdensburg scheduled for Thursday night is being postponed.
"Unfortunately the meeting was maxed out before I even started it,” city clerk Cathy Jock said.
Thursday’s special council meeting in Ogdensburg was packed from the start.
At times, more than 160 people were in the virtual room, a number that didn’t include some council members.
“I never actually got in,” councilor Dan Skamperle said. “It just sort of quit and I have a pretty good Wi-Fi signal, too.”
"No, I was one of the ones who couldn't make it,” Mayor Mike Skelly said. “Kept saying it was full."
Ogdensburg is facing a potential loss of $900,000 stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The meeting was supposed to center around a proposed resolution to save the city money. The resolution calls for laying off four members apiece from Ogdensburg’s fire and police departments, among other cuts.
During the meeting, councilors were hearing from people locked out and concerned they wouldn’t be heard.
“My phone is also blowing up of people dissatisfied that they’re not going to be able to speak tonight,” councilor Nichole Kennedy said.
“I’ve got 18 via text,” councilor Mike Powers said. “I have a handful of emails.”
It all led to this announcement from Jock:
“Because I cannot increase the capacity, we cannot start this meeting. Deleting participants would be a violation of the open meetings law and the governor’s executive order. At this point, we are going to need to postpone this meeting.”
But it’s not clear when that will happen.
“We don’t know,” Skamperle said. “I’m hearing possibly next week.”
“Probably next week,” Powers said. “We have to offer 48 hours’ public notice.”
"I think staff is working on tomorrow – 24 hours, do it again,” Skelly said.
Whenever the new meeting is, another flood of online traffic is expected.
