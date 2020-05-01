Fog, lingering rain & lots of clouds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s some fog this morning and rain could linger in some places, but most of the day should be dry.
Skies will be mostly cloudy. Early temperatures were comfortable in the 40s and 50s and highs will be in the mid-50s to around 60.
Skies clear overnight and Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be around 60 and partly sunny on Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain to cap off the day.
There’s a small chance of rain on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Highs will be in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday and in the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.