Good news about projected water levels on Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WWNY) - The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board projects water levels won’t be close to record levels set in 2017 and 2019.
During a news conference Friday, board members announced they expect the levels on Lake Ontario to reach a moderate peak between mid-May and the end of May, hitting 247 and a half feet. That's well below past record levels.
At high peak, the board expects levels to reach 248 feet in the first or second week of June.
"Compared to what we experienced in 2017 and 2019, we do not have the same conditions that produced those high levels. For the foreseeable future, we should not have those types of conditions that would cause Lake Ontario to rise as high as we've observed in those years," said Tony David, board member.
The board also announced it no longer needs to limit outflows to avoid flood risks. Outflows will now flow at maximum rate in effort to help lower levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
