Harry T. Zobel, 74, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harry T. Zobel, 74, of State Route 37, unexpectedly passed away Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020 at his home.
Harry was born November 22, 1945 in Brighton, New York, the son of the late Harry F. and Eileen (Taylor) Zobel. He was graduate of Penfield High School and Canton ATC. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972. On December 29, 1964, he married Glenda J. Burtner at the Webster Evangelical United Brethren Church.
Harry was a potroom electrician at Alcoa for many years. After his retirement, he continued operating his farm and loved spending time outdoors – hunting, fishing and camping were some of his greatest enjoyments. Harry enjoyed spending time with his friends and to those that knew him, knew of his generous spirit.
Harry is survived by his wife, Glenda; his daughters and their husbands, Trudy J. and Eric Hoekstra of Sacramento, CA; Melinda J. and Brian Doyle of Elk Grove, CA; and Julie E. and William Baretsky of Mather, CA; his grandchildren, Keith, Cody, and Joshua Doyle and Alicia Wheeler; and a great grandson, Jackson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Florence Bleier.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories, condolences, and pictures on the memory wall at www.donaldsonfh.com.
