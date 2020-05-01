Harry T. Zobel, 74, of Louisville

Harry was born November 22, 1945 in Brighton, New York, the son of the late Harry F. and Eileen (Taylor) Zobel. He was graduate of Penfield High School and Canton ATC. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972. On December 29, 1964, he married Glenda J. Burtner at the Webster Evangelical United Brethren Church.