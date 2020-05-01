James Wright retiring from Development Authority of North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - James Wright is stepping down as executive director of the Development Authority of North Country after 11 years on the job.
He announced he will retire on May 15, saying he remains healthy, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to reevaluate his retirement plans.
“This pandemic has given many of us the opportunity to think about our priorities,” Wright said. “It was a difficult decision but, after 48 years in public service, I decided to move up my retirement date. The fact is, I’m an at-risk individual and COVID-19 is not going away any time soon. This is not the way I planned to end my career, but no one anticipates a global pandemic and its impacts, and this decision is in the best interest of myself and my family.”
Frederick Carter, chair of the Development Authority’s Board of Directors, has appointed a search committee to hire the next executive director.
Meanwhile, Deputy Executive Director/Chief Fiscal Officer Carl Farone will serve as Interim Executive Director until Wright’s replacement is named. Farone has been with the Authority for more than 20 years.
“Together as a team, the Development Authority has accomplished a goal that I set when I first started,” Wright said. “And that was to establish the Authority as a primary municipal partner and a truly regional organization committed to improving the North Country.”
