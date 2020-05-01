Local nurse caring for downstate COVID-19 patients describes difficult, but rewarding experience

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A supervising nurse at one of the smallest hospitals in the state has been called to help fight against one of the biggest health crises of our time. What he is seeing is unthinkable.
Keith Bates from Lewis County has been working as an intensive care unit nurse in a Bronx hospital since mid-April.
"When this kind of all started, I couldn't imagine not being in the heat of the battle. I really felt that my skills would be utilized well down here," he said.
Bates says the hospital has 7 coronavirus ICUs and is close to full. He takes care of 3 to 4 patients per 12-hour shift and so far has only had one day off.
He says watching so many patients die and not being able to comfort family members has taken a emotional toll.
"This is unlike anything I have ever experienced in my life. It is the hardest the work I can honestly say that I've done. It's honesty the most rewarding work I have ever done," he said.
One of those rewarding moments was when Bates had his first patient come off a ventilator. He got to meet her son, who dropped off a phone so he could talk to his mom.
"He was so appreciative. There was just the two of us and emotions were flying high. It was such a wonderful feeling to be able see that just this one experience made all the hardships coming down here well worth it," said Bates.
Bates isn’t sure how long he’ll be in the city, but he plans to quarantine for 14 days before returning to his family in the north country.
