Proposed Watertown city budget calls for layoffs & tax hikes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Twelve people would be laid off and property taxes would hike by more than 6 percent under the city of Watertown’s proposed 2020-21 budget.
The proposal released by city officials Friday morning calls for eliminating 23 positions, 11 of which are or will be vacant.
Taxes are projected to hike 6.65 percent. That would mean the property tax bill for the owner of a home assessed at $110,000 – the city’s average – would be $64.28 higher.
In city manager Ken Mix’s budget summary, he says the job losses and tax hike are because of an expected revenue shortfall of $3.7 million.
Of that, $2.5 million is loss of sales tax revenue, which Mix says is based on a “severe scenario” projected by the New York State Association of Counties.
“It is probably not severe enough,” Mix wrote, noting that the city’s main sources of sales tax revenue – car dealers, hotels, restaurants, and gas stations – are severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposed layoffs include three police officers, a part-time parking enforcement officer, a firefighter, a librarian, a maintenance worker, two people in the Information Technology department, two Parks and Recreation maintenance workers, and a part-time account clerk in Public Works.
Management employees will receive a 2 percent pay cut.
The city’s playground program, pool operation, and summer recreation program are being severely cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mix cautions against using the city’s projected $9.8 million fund balance – essentially a savings account – to balance the budget.
He said that more-than-expected losses in sales tax revenue and a possible state aid cut could reduce the fund below the $8 million the city needs for cash flow.
Mix notes that next year could be about as bad as this one.
“The current economic situation will turn out to be a recession and recovery time from a recession is usually longer than the recession itself,” he wrote.
The city council is expected to discuss the budget when it meets Monday night.
There will be a public hearing on it at 7:30 p.m. To participate people have to register ahead of time for the “GoToMeeting” here.
