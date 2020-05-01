River Hospital offering virtual mental health care for essential workers

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - River Hospital in Alexandria Bay wants essential workers who are experiencing anxiety to know there is help.
The River Community Wellness Program is taking on new patients for virtual mental health visits.
The program's director says continued fear and anxiety from COVID-19 can end cause PTSD like symptoms.
"I think it's important for them to reach out and get services sooner as opposed to later. Reaching out early can often times head off the problems this could create down the road," said Brad Frey, director, River Community Wellness Program.
Virtual appointments can be made by calling River Hospital at 315-482-1277.
