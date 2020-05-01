Schools & colleges to remain closed through end of year, governor says.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Schools, colleges, and universities will stay closed through the end of the academic year.
Social distancing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, is too difficult to maintain in the close confines of schools and colleges.
“How does a school socially distance?” he said.
A decision on whether school buildings will open for summer school will be made at the end of May.
Beyond that, he said, “there is no decision on the fall, because the fall is a long time away.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.