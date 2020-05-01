Some call for more talks before voting on Ogdensburg job cuts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - They're adding up the dollars and cents in Ogdensburg. What does a job cost? And where will the money come from?
Everyone agrees there will be a budget shortfall. Sales tax revenue may be down between 4 percent and 12 percent. But what to do next? Some are calling for more dialogue.
“At the end of our meeting on Monday, I was under the impression that we were all going to come up with some cost saving measures and brainstorm. We were going to bring that to the table, but that didn't happen,” said Nichole Kennedy, Ogdensburg city councilor.
Tuesday, Mayor Mike Skelly and three council allies called for a special meeting to vote on cutting 12 jobs. Skelly says that's a must as they stare at a potential $900,000 budget hole.
“The cuts are to sustain the viability and solvency of the city,” he said.
Skelly says property taxes would have to be hiked as much as 6 percent if jobs are not cut. That means a person with a house assessed at $100,000 would pay about $120 more in taxes. He pledged in his campaign to cut taxes.
“Staff levels have been unaffordable,” he said.
The cuts of 4 police and 4 firefighter jobs are drawing the loudest protests.
Ogdensburg Police Chief Andrew Kennedy issued a news release Friday about the proposal to cut police jobs and overtime. See the full document below.
“Citizens deserve the right to be able to state publicly what their opinions are and how they feel,” said Kennedy.
The virtual meeting to vote on the job cuts Thursday drew so many people it crashed.
Skelly says they'll upgrade the app and hold it next week. Kennedy is calling for a delay in the vote until in-person meetings can be held.
It's not just police and firefighter jobs that would be impacted by Skelly's proposal. There are job cuts proposed for other city departments as well.
The proposal calls for eliminating two jobs in Parks and Recreation, a housing inspector job. The city assessor would be laid off.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.