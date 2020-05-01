State coronavirus deaths under 300 on Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s one-day death toll due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 for the first time in several weeks.
At his coronavirus briefing Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday’s death toll was 289, which is “lower than it has been, but still tragic and terrible.”
It was 306 on Wednesday and 330 on Tuesday.
Nearly 800 people died in one day earlier this month.
More than 18,000 New Yorkers have died from the disease.
“All the good numbers, all the good news for me every day, this number just wipes that all away.
The number of new hospitalizations has remained flat at around 1,000 for the last few days.
Cuomo said he plans to ask hospitals to record more demographic information from patients to try to determine if there is a common denominator keeping new hospitalizations at that level.
