RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vicki L. Layboult, age 55, of Richville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020 under the care of hospice and surrounded by her family.
Vicki loved going to camp with her family, doing crafts, feeding the birds and watching for her favorite, the cardinals to appear. She enjoyed traveling through the mountains and sight-seeing. She enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and she loved to shop.
Vicki was born on January 30, 1965 in Gouverneur, NY to Floyd E. Layboult and the late Irene D. (Cleveland) Layboult.
She is predeceased by her mother Irene Layboult of Harrisville, her sister Patricia Lewis of Gouverneur and a brother Floyd Layboult of Harrisville.
She is survived by her significant other, Robert Tripp, Jr. of Richville, her father, Floyd Layboult, three children, Heather and Eric Besaw and their three children Bradley, Jonathan and Brooklynn Besaw of Gouverneur, Whitney Clement and her son Ricky Butts IV of Richville, and William “Billy” and Shelby Clement and their three children Collin, Gavin and Haylee Clement of Gouverneur. She is also survived by five sisters and many friends.
Vicki’s wishes will be respected as she did not wish to have any services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Vicki was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend and was always there for any need or want her family would have. Day or night, regardless of what time it was or what she was doing, she would drop everything when they had a problem or worry and needed her. With many heavy hearts, she will be missed and forever loved.
