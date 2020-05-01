Watertown leaders set to ask for state law eliminating 1 city judge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers are planning to ask state representatives for a law that that eliminate one of the city’s two judges.
That’s the lead resolution on Monday’s city council agenda.
With only one judge, the thinking goes, the city wouldn’t need a second courtroom.
That courtroom is expected to cost $3 million.
City Court Judge Eugene Renzi is running to become Jefferson County Surrogate Court judge, which would leave one city judge position vacant.
City officials hope to take advantage of the vacancy by not filling it, but they can’t do that without a state law that says they can.
Officials have a plan in place to build a second courtroom on the first floor of city hall.
