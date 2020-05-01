Watertown police seek public’s help in finding missing dog

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police are asking for your help in finding a missing dog.
Officials said Roscoe went missing on March 25 when his owner, Worth Hurlbut of Gouverneur, was at the Tractor Supply Co. on Arsenal Street in Watertown, NY.
Hurlbut left his dog, described as a 10 year old black and tan male German shepherd, in his vehicle.
When he returned to the vehicle, the dog was missing.
Initially, it was reported Roscoe was stolen from the vehicle; however, a dog matching Roscoe’s description was seen running loose in the area between Aldi and Big Lots on March 28.
According to police an older model gray car, occupied by a blond haired male and a second person, stopped near the store.
They caught the dog and told people from a nearby business they were taking the dog to the SPCA.
However, the SPCA did not receive the dog.
If you have information on Roscoe’s location, contact police at 315-782-2233.
