Watertown removes ash tree due to insect infestation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You might notice something missing on Watertown's Public Square. An ash tree was removed after becoming infested by the emerald ash borer.
The tree stood on the eastern side of Public Square next to the gazebo.
Watertown City Planner Michael DeMarco says this is one of the bigger tree removals in recent years because of the emerald ash borer. The insect can infest ash trees and kill them over the span of a few years.
DeMarco says this is just the beginning - the city is planning to take down more ash trees because of the infestation.
"We expect to take down approximately 200 ash trees on city property. Any tree that is in fair to poor or critical condition is not considered to be in our treatable population," he said.
DeMarco says if private property owners own an ash tree in the city of Watertown, they’ve been notified by mail on ways to either treat it or have it removed.
