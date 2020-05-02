WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara Stevens Piddock, 69, formerly of Clayton and North Carolina, passed away Thursday April 30th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Watertown where she had resided since December of 2017.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be private. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
She is survived by a son David (Leanne) Piddock, Monroe, NC; grandchildren Mason and Ruby; five sisters Carol Stevens, Elizabeth Stevens, Peggy Stevens, Kathy Meyer, all of Watertown and Mary (Bernard) Radke, Carthage; nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born in Watertown, December 12, 1950, a daughter to George and Jean Gault Stevens. She graduated from Watertown schools. She married John Piddock. The couple lived in Clayton until moving to North Carolina 15 years ago. Barbara worked as an aide in assisted living facilities in North Carolina. Following the death of her husband in 2014, she moved to Carthage to live with her sister Mary until moving to the Samaritan Keep Home.
Barbara enjoyed shopping, music, dining out and conversation with all she met.
