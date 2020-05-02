Barbara Stevens Piddock, 69, formerly of Clayton

Barbara was born in Watertown, December 12, 1950, a daughter to George and Jean Gault Stevens. She graduated from Watertown schools. She married John Piddock. The couple lived in Clayton until moving to North Carolina 15 years ago. Barbara worked as an aide in assisted living facilities in North Carolina. Following the death of her husband in 2014, she moved to Carthage to live with her sister Mary until moving to the Samaritan Keep Home.