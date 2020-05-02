Carthage VFW delivers chicken BBQ to elderly & essential workers

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the Carthage VFW Post 7227 spent Saturday morning making and delivering chicken barbecue meals to the elderly and essential workers in the area.
With the help of post members and the women’s auxiliary, 150 meals were packed. Each meal complete with chicken, beans, salad, and rolls.
They distributed them to the High-Rise Apartments and Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility- home to many elderly residents.
They also gave some to local firefighters, hospital workers, and police officers as well.
“We support our community in as many ways as we can throughout the year, and of course we like to help the veterans as much as we can, and there’s many veterans living in the senior centers and high rises and stuff like that,” said Post Commander Joe Martel.
The legion plans to continue to serve the community through this crisis.
