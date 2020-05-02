COVID-19 Saturday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region’s total number of COVID-19 cases to date hit 256 on Saturday.
In Jefferson County, 1 new COVID-19 case was reported Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 61. Out of that number, 54 have recovered. Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
To help improve social distancing efforts, the county has distributed 39,000 cloth face masks to agencies, non-profits, human service organizations, and towns and villages.
St. Lawrence County saw 1 new case Saturday, their total now sits at 184. 112 of those confirmed cases have recovered, 2 are deceased, and 4 people remain hospitalized.
In Lewis County, there were no new reported cases. In fact, nearly all COVID-19 cases have recovered in the county. The number of confirmed cases still stands at 11. 10 of them have recovered. County health officials are waiting for the results on five COVID-19 tests.
In his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo reported hospitalizations continue to decline, but the state saw an uptick in COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The number climbed to 299 Friday from 289 the previous day.
Meanwhile, Cuomo says New York is seeing about 900 new COVID-19 infections daily that result in trips to the hospital.
The governor also told reporters the State is distributing $25 million dollars to food banks across the state.
Saturday, Senator Patty Ritchie, along with other north country lawmakers, sent a letter to Governor Cuomo asking him to speed up the re-opening process for the North Country. Noting in the letter they are asking for Phase Two of Cuomo’s plan to take effect May 15th in regions, such as the north country, with low COVID-19 infection rates.
Imagine a summer with no playgrounds to climb on and no pools to cool down in. That’s looking to be the unfortunate reality this year in the City of Watertown. Between needed budget cuts and the ban on group gatherings by the state- both resulting from COVID-19- it’s likely pools, playgrounds, and summer programs won’t be open this year.
And though the International Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Board announced positive projections about water levels along the shoreline, could the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic affect summer and tourism in Clayton and other shore towns?
Friday, Governor Cuomo announced schools will not reopen this academic year, resulting in the spring high school sports season being wiped out completely. We hear from coaches who didn’t get their sports seasons this spring.
However, there is still some good news to go around.
Saturday, members of the Carthage VFW Post 7227 dished out more than 100 chicken barbecue meals to deliver to the elderly and essential workers in the Carthage area.
We also learned there are ways to do good from the safety of your home. The United Way of Northern New York will be having a radiothon Tuesday in support of the United Way Crisis Fund which aids more than 70 local charities.
