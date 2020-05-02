Cuomo Briefing: Hospitalizations down, uptick in daily death rate

FLUSHING, N.Y. (WWNY) - In his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo reports hospitalizations continue to decline, but the State saw an uptick in COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
The daily death toll is at 299. Yesterday, that number was at 289. The governor says the State has continued its nation-leading antibody testing, with over 15-thousand tests administered. These tests give officials a better look at the infection rate statewide.
The latest data shows a 12.3% infection rate for the entire state, with the majority of cases in New York City. The north country’s infection rate appears to be at 1.2%, according to the latest figures.
Meanwhile, New York is seeing about 900 new COVID-19 infections daily, that result in trips to the hospital. The governor is now asking for hospitals to gather more data on these confirmed cases, so State officials can determine where best to send resources.
Cuomo held today’s briefing at an MTA facility in Flushing, where officials are preparing to do what the Governor calls “unprecedented.” Workers will be shutting down New York City subways every day in the early morning hours to disinfect all the trains.
“That’s the story of where we are in this moment,” Cuomo said. “We are called upon to do things that we’ve never done before. And either we do them, and we rise to the occasion, or we fail. And we’re not about failing in New York. We’re not. We’re about rising to the occasion. We did after 9/11, we did it after Superstorm Sandy, and we’re going to do it here too.”
The governor also told reporters that the State is distributing $25 million dollars to food banks across the state
