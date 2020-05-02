Geraldine M. Wilson, 77, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Geraldine M. Wilson, 77, of West Orvis Street, peacefully passed away Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Geraldine was born November 5, 1942 in Malone, the daughter of the late Francis and Bernice (Burnett) Villnave. She lived and raised her family in the Brasher Falls area, where she worked as a waitress and bartender and many restaurants. In addition, she worked in the cafeterias at St. Lawrence Central School and Reynolds Metals. She later went to work at Bob’s Bakery in Massena, where she remained until its closing.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Debra and Rob Martin of Mineo, New York; Linda and Donald Premo of Brasher Falls; and Janet and Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville, North Carolina; 3 stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren; her sister, Irene Villnave of Massena; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gerald H. Wilson on August 29, 1989; her son, James R. Compeau on December 10, 2018; and a sister, Shirley Remington on March 10, 2011.
At her request, there will be no services. Burial will be held privately in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher Falls.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories, condolences, and photos online at www.donaldsonfh.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.