Geraldine M. Wilson, 77, of Massena

Geraldine was born November 5, 1942 in Malone, the daughter of the late Francis and Bernice (Burnett) Villnave. She lived and raised her family in the Brasher Falls area, where she worked as a waitress and bartender and many restaurants. In addition, she worked in the cafeterias at St. Lawrence Central School and Reynolds Metals. She later went to work at Bob’s Bakery in Massena, where she remained until its closing.