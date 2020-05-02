A glimpse of what Clayton’s summer could look like

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all sunshine and smooth waters on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton Saturday, a glimpse of what summer could look like for the shoreline community.
Village streets were quieter despite the weather, but boats still ventured onto the St. Lawrence River by the marina.
Friday, the International Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Board announced positive projections about water levels.
Board members say Lake Ontario isn’t expected to see the record levels set back in 2017 and 2019.
And some residents say they expect lower water levels could draw more people this season, if the coronavirus lifts.
“This year here, if we can get over this virus, and get things opened up, I think the river is ready for people. There isn’t that rumor of, ‘Oh the high water, you can’t go anywhere.’ Now it’s going to open things right up I feel,” said Clayton resident Jan Brabant.
Board members also announced Friday they expect water levels should peak at 248 feet in the early weeks of June.
