Help from home: United Way to host radiothon Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Have you been looking for a way to help your community from the safety of your home?
The United Way of Northern New York will be having a radiothon this week.
The radiothon will broadcast across all 8 community broadcaster’s radio stations on Tuesday, May 5th from 6 AM to 6 PM.
And WPBS will be airing a special that night featuring performances from local musicians from 7:30 PM to 9 PM.
Money pledged during the radiothon goes towards the United Way Crisis Fund which supports more than 70 local charities.
“If you’re stuck at home, you may feel helpless that you can’t go to the store and buy something and deliver it to a food pantry. This system allows people to stay in the safety of their home, and yet, have a greater impact by donating,” said Jamie Cox, the United Way of Northern New York President and CEO.
