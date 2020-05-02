More sun for our Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain showers will move out tonight which will lead to a nice and dry Sunday.
Temperatures for Sunday will warm into the 60′s with mostly sunny skies.
Another disturbance will move through on Sunday night into Monday which will bring rain showers back into the forecast. Rain should clear out by Monday afternoon.
The rest of the week will be dry until going into next weekend. Rain showers and even some snow showers will returned with well below average temperatures.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.