North Country lawmakers ask Governor to open NNY faster

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In about two weeks, the Governor’s phased plan to reopen New York is set to begin, with manufacturing and construction. Two weeks after that, it’s possible other businesses could open on a case-by-case basis. North Country lawmakers say their local economy can’t wait that long.
Saturday, Senator Patty Ritchie, along with Senator Will Barclay, Assemblymen Mark Walczyk and Ken Blankenbush, and the county chairs from Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis, and Oswego counties sent a letter to Governor Cuomo asking him to speed up the process for the North Country.
“In recent weeks, many of our constituents have reached out to convey the tremendous struggles they are facing,” the group wrote. “We have heard from countless small business owners, whose livelihoods have been decimated.”
Governor Cuomo has said the reopening of New York will be implemented on a regional basis. North Country lawmakers are asking him to move directly to the plan’s “Phase Two,” starting May 15th. That would allow for manufacturing and construction to begin, and open the door for other non-essential businesses to start running.
“...as you are aware, manufacturing upstate has declined over a period of decades. Much of the economy is driven by small business,” they wrote.
The lawmakers point to the North Country’s low COVID-19 infection rate as one of the reasons to fast-track reopening.
“In addition, due to the rural nature of our communities, it is easier for people we represent to practice social distancing when compared to other regions,” they wrote.
And they stressed, time is of the essence.
“If our already-fragile economy is going to survive, people need to get back to work in a safe and responsible manner as soon as possible.”
Read the letter below:
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.